Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

US cautions Russia against tampering with alleged attack site in Syria
Reuters|Published:  12.07.18 , 21:38
The US State Department on Friday cautioned Russia and Syria against tampering with the site of a suspected chemical attack in Syria's Aleppo last month, adding that it had information indicating that Russian and Syrian personnel were involved in what it called a tear gas attack.

 

"We caution Russia and the regime against tampering with the suspected attack site and urge them to secure the safety of impartial, independent inspectors so that those responsible can be held accountable," a State Department spokesman said in a statement.

 


פרסום ראשון: 12.07.18, 21:38
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.