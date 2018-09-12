Iran arrests 10 suspects in suicide bombing that killed 2

Iranian security forces have detained 10 people suspected of links to a suicide car bomb attack this week that killed at least two policemen, police chief Hossein Ashtari said on Sunday.
"Good clues have been obtained and hopefully with the public's cooperation ... we will get to the main leads," Ashtari was quoted by the state news agency IRNA as saying.
More suspects have been identified and are being sought, Ashtari added.
At least 48 people were also injured in Thursday's suicide car bomb attack by a Sunni militant group on a police headquarters in the port city of Chabahar in southeast Iran, according to state media.