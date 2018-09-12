France detains 1,220 after anti-govt protests

France's Interior Ministry says 1,220 people were taken into custody around France during the latest yellow vest protests—a roundup the scale of which the country hasn't seen in years.

Police frisked protesters Saturday at train stations around the country, confiscating everything from heavy metal petanque balls to tennis rackets—anything that could remotely be used as a weapon.

The Eiffel Tower and Louvre Museum reopened Sunday after closing amid Saturday's rioting. Shops assessed looting damage Sunday and cleared out broken glass, after shutting down on Saturday at the height of the holiday shopping season.