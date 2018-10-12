Lebanon says it foiled plots to stage attacks in May

Lebanon foiled a plot by militants based in Syria to carry out two attacks this year against places of worship and Lebanese army positions, Interior Minister Nohad Machnouk said on Monday.
The attacks were planned from Syria's rebel-held Idlib province and were timed to coincide with Lebanon's general election that took place in May, he said in a televised news conference.
Lebanon's Internal Security Forces monitored the plot and thwarted it, he said. The country remains safe for both residents and visitors, he added.