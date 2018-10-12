Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

Some 85% of UN nations back migration deal, not US
AP|Published:  12.10.18 , 21:49

Defying fierce opposition from the US and a few other nations, nearly 85 percent of UN member states agreed Monday on a sweeping yet non-binding accord to ensure safe, orderly and humane migration.

 

The debate over the Global Compact for Migration, the first of its kind, has proven to be a pivotal test of the UN-led effort to crack down on the often dangerous and illegal movements across borders that have turned people smuggling into a worldwide industry, and give people seeking economic opportunity a chance.

 


פרסום ראשון: 12.10.18, 21:49
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.