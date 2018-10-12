Some 85% of UN nations back migration deal, not US

Defying fierce opposition from the US and a few other nations, nearly 85 percent of UN member states agreed Monday on a sweeping yet non-binding accord to ensure safe, orderly and humane migration.

The debate over the Global Compact for Migration, the first of its kind, has proven to be a pivotal test of the UN-led effort to crack down on the often dangerous and illegal movements across borders that have turned people smuggling into a worldwide industry, and give people seeking economic opportunity a chance.