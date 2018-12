Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem said Tuesday that the condition of the baby delivered prematurely after his mother was wounded in a drive-by terror shooting near the Ofra junction in the West Bank on Sunday remains very severe, while the condition of his parents—Shira and Amichai Ish-Ran—is improving.

According to the hospital, the mother, who was severely wounded, is conscious and communicating with her surroundings.