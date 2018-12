GENEVA - A senior Revolutionary Guards commander said on Tuesday that Iran had recently carried out a ballistic missile test but he did not specify what kind of missile had been tested, according to Fars News.

The comment appeared to confirm a report by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who said early this month that Iran had test-fired "a medium range ballistic missile that is capable of carrying multiple warheads." The missile could hit all of the Middle East and parts of Europe, Pompeo said.