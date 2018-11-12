Lebanon: Israeli operation against tunnels won't affect calm

Lebanon's president says Israel's Operation Northern Shield to destroy Hezbollah attack tunnels across the border won't endanger the calm along the frontier.

Michel Aoun, a Hezbollah ally, said Tuesday that Lebanon takes the tunnels issue "seriously" and is prepared to "take measures to remove causes of disagreement" after a full report on the situation.

Aoun says the United States has informed Lebanon that Israel has "no aggressive intentions," adding that his country too has "no aggressive intentions."