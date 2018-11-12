Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

Lebanon: Israeli operation against tunnels won't affect calm
AP|Published:  12.11.18 , 14:01

Lebanon's president says Israel's Operation Northern Shield to destroy Hezbollah attack tunnels across the border won't endanger the calm along the frontier.

 

Michel Aoun, a Hezbollah ally, said Tuesday that Lebanon takes the tunnels issue "seriously" and is prepared to "take measures to remove causes of disagreement" after a full report on the situation.

 

Aoun says the United States has informed Lebanon that Israel has "no aggressive intentions," adding that his country too has "no aggressive intentions."

 

 


פרסום ראשון: 12.11.18, 14:01
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.