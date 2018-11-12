Iran confirms missile test in defiance of US

A senior Iranian military commander confirmed that Tehran recently carried out a ballistic missile test to the anger of the United States, the Fars news agency said on Tuesday.
The Revolutionary Guards official's comment came after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's assertion earlier this month that Iran had test-fired a missile capable of carrying multiple warheads and reaching the Middle East and Europe.
"We will continue our missile tests and this recent action was an important test," Guards' airspace division head Amirali Hajizadeh was quoted as saying by the semi-official Fars news agency.