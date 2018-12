WASHINGTON—US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said investigations into the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi were still ongoing but that the United States would hold those found responsible accountable for his death.

Pompeo's comments to Fox News in an interview come hours before CIA Director Gina Haspel is set to brief US House of Representative leaders behind closed doors on Khashoggi's death at Saudi consulate Turkey in October.