IDF demolishes house of Palestinian who killed Duvdevan soldier

On Friday night, IDF, Border Police and Civil Administration forces demolished the four-story building in which the Palestinian attacker Islam Yousef Abu Hamid from the Al-Am'ari refugee camp, west of Ramallah, resided.

Islam Yousef Abu Hamid killed IDF soldier Staff Sergeant Ronen Lubarsky of the "Duvdevan" Commando Unit during operational activity on May 26th, 2018.

During the operation, dozens of Palestinians instigated a number of violent riots. The rioters hurled rocks towards the forces, who responded with riot dispersal means. No IDF injuries were reported.