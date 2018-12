Facebook removed Sunday the post of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's son, Yair, in which he called to avenge the death of the IDF soldiers, who were murdered in the terror attack in Giv'at Asaf on Thursday.

"Peace will never be reached with the human monsters, which are dubbed 'Palestinians' since 1964," Netanyahu wrote in his post.

Following the removal of his post, the prime minister's son slammed on social media "Facebook's radical though police."