It was cleared for publication on Sunday that the IDF and the Shin Bet had located several days ago the Kalashnikov rifle with which the terror attack in Giv'at Asaf was carried out on Thursday.

In addition, the weapon, which was stolen from one of the two soldiers who were killed in the attack, was found.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said that "The security forces continue their activity to capture the terrorists, who were involved in the recent terror attacks."