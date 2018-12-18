Putin: Nothing to stop new states joining nuclear pact with US, Russia

President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that there was nothing to stop Russia and the United States holding talks with other countries about the possibility of them joining a landmark arms control treaty that is at risk of unravelling.
The United States delivered Russia a 60-day ultimatum earlier this month to come clean about what Washington says is a violation of the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty between Moscow and Washington.
The pact keeps intermediate-range US and Russian missiles out of Europe. Washington has spoken of quitting the treaty altogether unless Russia returns to what it calls "full and verifiable compliance."