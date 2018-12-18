Channels
Putin: Nothing to stop new states joining nuclear pact with US, Russia
Reuters|Published:  12.18.18 , 15:44
President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that there was nothing to stop Russia and the United States holding talks with other countries about the possibility of them joining a landmark arms control treaty that is at risk of unravelling.

 

The United States delivered Russia a 60-day ultimatum earlier this month to come clean about what Washington says is a violation of the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty between Moscow and Washington.

 

The pact keeps intermediate-range US and Russian missiles out of Europe. Washington has spoken of quitting the treaty altogether unless Russia returns to what it calls "full and verifiable compliance."

 


