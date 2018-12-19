EU warns Trump on Mideast peace plan

The European Union is sending a strong warning to Donald Trump that any Israeli-Palestinian peace plan not based on the pre-1967 borders will not succeed.

Ambassadors from eight EU members states issued the warning in a joint statement at the UN headquarters in New York.

"We, the European Union members of the (UN Security) Council, would like to reiterate once more and emphasize the EU’s strong continued commitment to the internationally agreed parameters for a just and lasting peace in the Middle East, based on international law, relevant UN resolutions and previous agreements," the statement said.