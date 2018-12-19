US moving to new phase in fight against Islamic State

The United States has started bringing home troops from Syria as it moves to a new phase in the campaign against Islamic State, the White House said on Wednesday, claiming that the militant Islamist group's "territorial caliphate" has been defeated.
"These victories over ISIS in Syria do not signal the end of the Global Coalition or its campaign. We have started returning United States troops home as we transition to the next phase of this campaign," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement.