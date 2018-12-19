Israel says will study US pullout from Syria, was informed in advance

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that Israel would study Washington's decision to withdraw all American troops in Syria.

"I spoke with United States President Donald Trump a few days ago and with Secretary of State Michael Pompeo yesterday. I was told that

"They made clear they have other ways to have influence in the area," Netanyahu said. "We will study the timeline, how it will be done and of course the implications for us. In any case, we will make sure to maintain Israel's security and protect ourselves from this arena."