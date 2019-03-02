US envoy to the Middle East: 'My door is always open to the PA'

In response to PLO Executive Committee Member Dr. Hanan Ashrawi's remark that "a tweet can never be a substitute for a serious engagement in search of genuine solutions," US envoy to the Middle East Jason Greenblatt tweeted, "Dr. Ashrawi- my door is always open to the PA and Palestinians to speak.

"In fact, I’ve met many Palestinians over the past 14 months and continue to. I’m happy to meet anytime—you, Saeb and all your colleagues are ALWAYS welcome to visit me at the White House to speak in person," he wrote.