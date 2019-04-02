Channels
Pope in historic visit to UAE to highlight religious freedom
Associated Press |Published:  02.04.19 , 08:33

ABU DHABI - Pope Francis is opening his historic visit to the United Arab Emirates by meeting with the federation's leader and a group of Muslim elders.

 

After that, he will address an unprecedented gathering of faith leaders in a show of religious tolerance in a Muslim region known for its restrictions on religious freedom.

 

Francis' speech to the gathering on Monday evening is the highlight of his brief, 40-hour visit to Abu Dhabi.

 

His trip culminates on Tuesday with the first-ever papal Mass on the Arabian Peninsula. It's expected to draw some 135,000 people in a never-before-seen display of public Christian worship here.

 

 


