Iran's top judge: EU preconditions for non-dollar trade channel "unacceptable"

DUBAI - Iran's top judge said on Monday that Tehran would never accept the "humiliating conditions" set by the European Union for non-dollar trade intended to evade U.S. sanctions, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

France, Germany and Britain have opened a new channel for non-dollar trade with Iran to get around the sanctions, reimposed on Iran after President Donald Trump's decision in May to exit a 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and six major powers.

"After nine months of procrastination and negotiation, Europeans have created a mechanism with limited capacity ... only for food and medicine," Tasnim quoted Sadeq Amoli-Larijani as saying.

"Iran will never accept their strange and humiliating conditions of joining the FATF (the Financial Action Task Force) and negotiations on its missile programme."