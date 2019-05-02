Channels
US officials fear IS fighters are lying low, not defeated
Associated Press |Published:  02.05.19
President Donald Trump is expected to declare near-total triumph over the Islamic State group in Syria in his State of the Union address, but US defense officials are increasingly fearful that the militants are simply biding their time until the Americans leave the battlefield as planned.

 

IS militants have lost territory since Trump's surprise announcement in December that he was pulling US forces out, but military officials warn the fighters could regroup within six months to a year after the Americans leave.

 


