Iran arrests 5 after gunmen kill policeman, wound officer

TEHRAN, Iran -- Gunmen killed an Iranian policeman and wounded a police officer in a shootout Wednesday during which a stray bullet hit a fuel tanker, causing it to explode, Iran's state TV reported. Authorities later said five suspects were arrested.

State TV quoted Gen. Mohammad Mahdia, police chief in western Lurestan province where the shootout took place, as saying the suspects

The report said the shootout occurred near a gas station and that the explosion of the tanker shattered the windows of a nearby building. The killed policeman was identified as Najmeddin Bavi.