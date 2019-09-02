Iran opposition group calls for regime change in Paris march

PARIS - Several thousand supporters of an exiled Iranian opposition group marched through Paris on Friday, calling for an end to Iran's clerical regime 40 years after the Islamic revolution toppled Iran's monarchy.

The Mujahedeen-e-Khalq, widely referred to in the West as the MEK, were joined at the rally by an array of speakers before the march,

Crowds waved posters of group leader Maryam Rajavi and founder Massoud Rajavi -- not seen since 2003 in Iraq, where the MEK once had a camp and waged war against Iran before being disarmed by invading U.S. troops.