Iran FM links bus bombing to Warsaw meeting
Associated Press|Published:  02.13.19 , 19:59
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is linking a suicide bombing targeting the country's elite Revolution Guard to an ongoing, US-sponsored Mideast meeting in Warsaw.

 

Zarif tweeted Wednesday night: "Is it no coincidence that Iran is hit by terror on the very day that #WarsawCircus begins? Especially when cohorts of same terrorists cheer it from Warsaw streets & support it with twitter bots?"

 

Zarif added that the "US seems to always make the same wrong choices, but expect different results."

 


