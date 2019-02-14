Israel releases video of Bahrain attacking Iran

Israel releases video of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has released a video from a closed session at the Warsaw security summit in which Bahrain's foreign minister says Iran is a bigger threat to Mideast security than the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
In the video, Bahrain's foreign minister, Khalid Al Khalifa, tells an audience that he grew up believing that the Israeli-Palestinian dispute is "the most important issue" in the region. But later, he said, "we saw a more toxic one, in fact the most toxic in our modern history, which came from the Islamic Republic, from Iran."
Netanyahu often boasts of warming behind-the-scenes ties with Arab leaders. But very rarely are they seen in public.
It was unclear whether Bahrain Thursday agreed to leak the video, which bore the insignia of Netanyahu's office.