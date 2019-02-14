Spielberg, Gaga, sign get-well card for Ruth Bader Ginsburg

LOS ANGELES -- Steven Spielberg, Lady Gaga, Spike Lee and Glenn Close have a message for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg: Get well soon.

They and three dozen Hollywood A-listers, from Bradley Cooper to Quincy Jones, have signed a card that's being overnighted to Ginsburg

The card was spearheaded by "RBG" filmmakers Julie Cohen and Betsy West, who have been collecting signatures at various awards season events over the past few weeks. Their film is up for best documentary at the Academy Awards on Feb. 24.