Pompeo: US aims to 'get as far down the road as we can' with N.Korea

The United States aims to "get as far down the road as we can" ahead of a summit with North Korea in Vietnam this month, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday.
Pompeo said he was sending his team back to Asia in the coming days for further discussions around all issues discussed at a groundbreaking Singapore summit last June between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Trump announced last week he would hold a second summit with Kim in Hanoi on February 27 and 28.