Polish president calls to cancel summit of Weisgrad leaders in Israel following Netanyahu's remarks

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda said Friday that if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had indeed suggested that Poles had collaborated with the Nazis during the Holocaust, the summit of leaders of the Weisgrad, due to be held in Israel next week, should be canceled. The leaders of Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia are also expected to attend the summit.
Netanyahu was asked Thursday in Warsaw about the issue by a reporter and replied: "Here I am saying Poles cooperated with the Nazis. I know the history and I don't whitewash it. I bring it up."