Pence continues to criticize Europe over Iran

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is doubling down on his criticism of European nations working to preserve a nuclear deal with Iran, saying they should follow Washington's lead and withdraw from the agreement.
Speaking Saturday right after Chancellor Angela Merkel defended the 2015 Iran deal, Pence said "the time has come for our European partners
to stop undermining sanctions" by continuing to offer economic incentives in exchange for Tehran limiting its nuclear capability.
He says Europe should withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal "and join us as we bring the economic and diplomatic pressure necessary to give the Iranian people, the region and the world the peace, security and freedom they deserve."