Iran asks Pakistan to move against attackers, warns Saudi

DUBAI - Iran urged neighbouring Pakistan on Saturday to crack down on militants who killed 27 of its Revolutionary Guards in an attack near the border or expect military action by Tehran "to punish the terrorists", state media reported.

Revolutionary Guards commander Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari also warned Iran's regional rival Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates

"If Pakistan does not carry out its responsibilities, Iran reserves the right to confront threats on its borders ... based on international law and will retaliate to punish the terrorists," Jafari was quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA.