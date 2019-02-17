Merkel defends Iran deal, multilateralism but Pence resists

German Chancellor Angela Merkel drew lengthy applause Saturday for her spirited defense of a multilateral approach to global affairs and support for Europe's decision to stand by a nuclear deal with Iran.
US Vice President Mike Pence was not among the impressed, however, and he doubled down on American criticism of Europe.
Merkel's comments at the Munich Security Conference, an annual gathering of world leaders and top global defense and foreign policy officials, followed days of acrimony between the US and Europe over Iran.