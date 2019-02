Prof. Yifat Bitton, a legal expert, has joined Orly Levy-Abekasis's Gesher Party, it was announced over the weekend.

"One of the most influential women in Israel," Levy-Abekasis described Bitton. "She's a groundbreaking woman and a true social fighter. A graduate of Harvard and Yale and a candidate for the Supreme Court—a winning combination of in-depth academic knowledge and many years of social activism."