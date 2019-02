In response to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif's remarks that the 'risk of war with Israel is great,' former IDF chief of staff and the leader of the Israel Resilience Party Benny Gantz said that Zarif represents an evil regime.

"Iran seeks the extinction of the Jewish nation, hangs homosexuals, tortures women and minorities. Its regime destabilizes the Middle East and endangers world order," Gantz said.