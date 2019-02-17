Channels
Iran unveils first semi-heavy missile-equipped submarine
AP|Published:  02.17.19 , 15:49

Iran's state TV is reporting that the country's President Hassan Rouhani has unveiled the first Iranian made semi-heavy submarine.

 

The Sunday report said the Fateh, "Conqueror" in Persian, is capable of being fitted with cruise missiles.

 

Since 1992, Iran has developed a homegrown defense industry that produces light and heavy weapons ranging from mortars and torpedoes to tanks and submarines.

 

The Fateh has subsurface-to-surface missiles with a range of about 2,000 kilometers (1,250 miles), capable of reaching Israel and US military bases in the region.

 


