4 Indian soldiers killed in fighting with Kashmir rebels

Four army soldiers were killed Monday in a gunbattle with militants fighting against Indian rule in disputed Kashmir on Monday, officials said.
Another soldier and a civilian were wounded in the gunbattle, which came after a local Kashmiri militant rammed an explosive-laden van
into a paramilitary convoy bus on Thursday, killing at least 40 soldiers in the worst attack against Indian government forces in Kashmir's history.
The fighting erupted early Monday after government forces surrounded a village in the southern Pulwama area on a tip that militants were hiding there, security officials said. As troops began conducting searches they came under heavy gunfire, leading to fatalities, police said.