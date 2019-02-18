Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

4 Indian soldiers killed in fighting with Kashmir rebels
AP|Published:  02.18.19 , 08:19
Four army soldiers were killed Monday in a gunbattle with militants fighting against Indian rule in disputed Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

 

Another soldier and a civilian were wounded in the gunbattle, which came after a local Kashmiri militant rammed an explosive-laden van
into a paramilitary convoy bus on Thursday, killing at least 40 soldiers in the worst attack against Indian government forces in Kashmir's history.

 

The fighting erupted early Monday after government forces surrounded a village in the southern Pulwama area on a tip that militants were hiding there, security officials said. As troops began conducting searches they came under heavy gunfire, leading to fatalities, police said.

 


פרסום ראשון: 02.18.19, 08:19
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.