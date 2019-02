Benny Gantz's Israel Resilience Party on Tuesday released its Knesset list ahead of the April elections. In second through tenth place on the list are: Moshe “Boggi” Ya'alon, Avi Nissenkorn, Miki Haimovich, Yoaz Hendel, Michael Biton, Chili Tropper, Zvi Hauser, Orit Farkash – Hacohen, and Merav Cohen.