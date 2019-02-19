Palestinians' lawsuit in US vs. Adelson, others is revived

A US appeals court has revived a $1 billion lawsuit by Palestinians seeking to hold billionaire Sheldon Adelson and more than 30 other pro-Israel defendants liable for alleged war crimes and support of Israeli settlements in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.

In a 3-0 decision on Tuesday, the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit said a federal district judge wrongly concluded in August 2017 that all of the plaintiffs' claims raised political questions that could not be decided in American courts.