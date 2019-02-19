Channels
Gantz says will request a meeting with Lapid tonight
Moran Azulay|Published:  02.19.19 , 21:00

During the televised presentation of his final list of candidates for the Knesset at the Tel Aviv Fairgrounds ahead of the April elections , Israel Resilience Party leader Benny Gantz said he would request a meeting with Yesh Atid's Chairman Yair Lapid.

 

"I will offer my friend Yair Lapid to put all other considerations aside and put Israel first," he said, hinting at a possible merger, which is crucial to form a wide central-left bloc.

 

In response, Lapid replied: "We'll do everything that is in our power not to miss the opportunity to change the current leadership."

 


