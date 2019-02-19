Netanyahu to Gantz: 'Shame on you, I risked my life for this country'

Following Israel Resilience Party leader Benny Gantz's remarks harshly criticizing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the latter blasted the former chief of staff.

"Shame on you. As a soldier and an officer in Sayeret Matkal I risked my life time and time again for this country. I was wounded while battling terrorists. I almost lost my life in the Suez Canal, fighting for Israel's security that you want to put at risk in unilateral withdrawals and by supporting the Iran nuclear accord," Netanyahu lashed out at Gantz.