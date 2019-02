France is threatening to boycott the Eurovision song contest, to be held in Tel Aviv this summer, due to a television show being produced by Kan-Channel 11 in which a French Muslim homosexual represents his country at the Eurovision in Israel and is suspected by the Mossad of being a terrorist.

The French TV broadcasting authority warned that if the show is not cancelled, they will boycott the event. This year’s French Eurovision contestant is indeed a homosexual from a Muslim background.