Muslim group seeks congressional probe on terror watchlist

In the US, a Muslim civil rights group called for a congressional investigation Wednesday after its lawsuit revealed that the government has shared its terrorist watchlist with more than 1,400 private entities, including hospitals and universities.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations said Congress should look into why the FBI has given such wide access to the list, which CAIR believes is riddled with errors. Broad dissemination of the names makes life more difficult for those who are wrongly included, CAIR says. Many on the list are believed to be Muslim.