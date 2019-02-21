Police: Actor Jussie Smollett staged attack because he was 'dissatisfied' with salary

Actor Jussie Smollett claimed to be the victim of a racist and homophobic attack because he was dissatisfied with his salary on the hip-hop TV drama "Empire," Chicago's police chief said on Thursday.
Smollett, a 36-year-old black, openly gay actor, has been arrested after he was charged with lying to police in connection with the alleged attack on Jan. 29.
"Smollett took advantage of the pain and anger of racism to promote his career," Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson told a news conference.