Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

Israel flying to moon after SpaceX launch
AP|Published:  02.22.19 , 09:37

CAPE CANAVERAL -- An Israeli spacecraft rocketed toward the moon for the country's first attempted lunar landing, following a launch Thursday night by SpaceX.

 

A communications satellite for Indonesia was the main cargo aboard the Falcon 9 rocket, which illuminated the sky as it took flight. But
Israel's privately funded lunar lander -- a first not just for Israel but commercial space -- generated the buzz.

 

Israel seeks to become only the fourth country to successfully land on the moon, after Russia, the U.S. and China. The spacecraft -- called Beresheet, Hebrew for Genesis or "In The Beginning" -- will take nearly two months to reach the moon.

 


פרסום ראשון: 02.22.19, 09:37
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.