Israel flying to moon after SpaceX launch

CAPE CANAVERAL -- An Israeli spacecraft rocketed toward the moon for the country's first attempted lunar landing, following a launch Thursday night by SpaceX.

A communications satellite for Indonesia was the main cargo aboard the Falcon 9 rocket, which illuminated the sky as it took flight. But

Israel seeks to become only the fourth country to successfully land on the moon, after Russia, the U.S. and China. The spacecraft -- called Beresheet, Hebrew for Genesis or "In The Beginning" -- will take nearly two months to reach the moon.