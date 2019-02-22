Channels
Iran starts Gulf war games, to test submarine-launched missiles
Published:  02.22.19 , 16:59

DUBAI - Iran on Friday began large-scale naval drills at the mouth of the Gulf, which will feature its first submarine cruise missile launches, state media reported, at a time of rising tensions with the United States.

 

More than 100 vessels were taking part in the three-day war games in a vast area stretching from the Strait of Hormuz to the Indian Ocean, the state news agency IRNA reported.

 

"The exercise will cover confronting a range of threats, testing weapons, and evaluating the readiness of equipment and personnel," navy commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi, said in remarks carried by state television.

 


