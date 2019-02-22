One dead as Palestinians in Gaza protest near border fence

JERUSALEM -- Israeli gunfire killed a Palestinian teenager at a protest along Gaza-Israel border fence, Gaza officials said Friday, as thousands in Jerusalem descended on a section of a flashpoint holy site that has been closed by Israeli court order for over a decade.

The Health Ministry said 15-year-old Youssef al-Dayya died at a hospital shortly after he was hit with a gunshot in the chest. The circumstances

The ministry added that 30 protesters were wounded by Israeli live fire in the weekly Gaza march.