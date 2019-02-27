Bennett to Trump: Reveal your peace plan before elections

Education Minister Naftaly Bennett addressed US President Donald Trump Wednesday, saying he should reveal his "deal of the century" peace plan between Israel and the Palestinians before the April 9 elections.
"Israel has no better friend than the US, and Trump is undoubtedly a true friend," said Bennett. "However, friends don't keep secrets. Make all details about the peace plan public before the elections."
The minister added that "the plan threatens our very existence and the lives of our children. The Israelis will pay a price, no one can divide Jerusalem."