Rouhani seeks to shore up Iran's influence on Baghdad trip

BAGHDAD/GENEVA - President Hassan Rouhani's visit to Iraq this week is a strong message to the United States and its regional allies that Iran still dominates Baghdad, a key arena for rising tension between Washington and Tehran.

The first Iranian presidential visit to Iraq since 2013 is also meant to signal to President Donald Trump's administration that Tehran retains its influence in much of the region despite U.S. sanctions.

"Iran and Iraq are neighbours and no country can interfere in their relations," Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said after arriving in Baghdad to prepare for the visit.

Rouhani's three-day trip starting on Monday includes meetings with Iraq's president and prime minister, tours of Shi'ite Muslim holy sites

Rouhani made clear last week the debt he believes Baghdad owes Tehran for support in the battle to defeat Islamic State. Iranian forces and the militias they back played a crucial role defeating IS in Iraq and Syria.