Dutch minister says tram attacker had criminal record

The Dutch justice minister has told The Associated Press that the suspect in the Utrecht tram attack had a criminal record.

Ferd Grapperhaus said it was too early to say whether the attack suspect had a terror motiveÂ but acknowledged he had a criminal history.

He warned against early speculation about motives and said "it is important that now the independent investigation will thoroughly go through" the evidence

"Yes, the suspect was known within the justice department. He had a criminal record. That is indeed what we know. I can give no more details."