Brazil's new president arrives at White House
AP|Published:  03.19.19 , 18:33
Brazil's new president, who has been dubbed the "Trump of the Tropics," has arrived at the White House for meetings with President Donald Trump.

 

Trump greeted the hard-right Jair Bolsonaro shortly after noon. Bolsonaro arrived with a large entourage that filed into the West Wing after him.

 

The leaders will be sitting down for meetings and participating in a working lunch before holding a joint press conference.

 

During his campaign, Bolsonaro pledged to build closer ties with the U.S. and mimicked Trump's "America First" catch phrase, pledging to put "Brazil First."

 


