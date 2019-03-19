Brazil's new president arrives at White House

Brazil's new president, who has been dubbed the "Trump of the Tropics," has arrived at the White House for meetings with President Donald Trump.
Trump greeted the hard-right Jair Bolsonaro shortly after noon. Bolsonaro arrived with a large entourage that filed into the West Wing after him.
The leaders will be sitting down for meetings and participating in a working lunch before holding a joint press conference.
During his campaign, Bolsonaro pledged to build closer ties with the U.S. and mimicked Trump's "America First" catch phrase, pledging to put "Brazil First."