IDf attacks Hamas post in Gaza Strip’s north

IAF jets attacked a Hamas post in the Gaza Strip’s north Tuesday in retaliation for incendiary balloons launched from the strip earlier this week, said the IDF spokesperson unit.

None were reported to be injured.

Also in the Strip’s north, by Kibbutz Zikim, Hamas forces are confronting IDF soldiers by the border fence, while at sea vessels are sailing to the naval border with Israel. Hamas has decided to renew nightly border riots and the weekly sail after negotiation with Israel did not yield the results Gaza expected as part of an arrangement with Israel.